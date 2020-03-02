Hoping the new PM will unite country

LETTERS: THE recent political turmoil has caused some instability in one way or another. Generally, Malaysians felt helpless, even angry about it.

However, with the calming presence of our King, the rakyat feel assured that he has handled the situation well. His Majesty certainly demonstrated his sense of fairness right from the start.

In a normal situation, our democratic convention is based on a five-year election cycle to ensure political and social stability.

It has been a long and winding road but Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has finally reached the pinnacle of his career. A good leader should have proper planning and not be afraid to make a decision if he thinks he is right.

Hopefully, our new prime minister will be a great unifier. For a democratic government to work successfully, its leaders have to listen to the majority while taking into account the feelings and lives of the minority.

Every citizen would be involved in the government and would take a strong interest in the way government work. In a democracy like Malaysia, we ultimately get the government we deserve.

Malaysia has its unique multi-ethnic community. This mix is enriching our nation. He surely accepts that.

The NST leader -- 'The Fourth Estate do not make or unmake a government' - is timely and enlightening.

Nevertheless, we would like also to ask the new prime minister to keep the press free. A free press helps good governance. What is good for the people is good for the government.

PERUJI PERUMAL

Sri Serdang, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times