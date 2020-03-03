Come down hard on electricity thieves

LETTERS: WE should strive to reduce power thefts by focusing on the thieves and stopping them.

According to reports, power companies have suffered a big loss in revenue due to this activity which also resulted in loss of lives.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), for example, has lost about RM5 million after more than 800 such incidents since 2017. Surely, this cannot be allowed to continue. In one case, a magistrate’s court had allowed SESB to claim about RM8,900 from an entertainment outlet.

The court also ordered the shophouse unit owner to pay RM23,109.94 to SESB for tampering with the electricity meters.

Measures must be taken so that thieves don’t risk their lives as well while tapping power illegally.

For that move to be taken, we should make full use of the law or amend them to deter theft. The authorities should mete out severe penalties on them.

Thieves must be arrested and charged. Send a serious signal on our intention to them and everybody else.

We should come down hard on them. As some people say, sometimes you have to be unkind to be kind.

The Electricity Supply Act, for example, sets a fine of up to RM1 million for electricity theft and meter tampering. Under Clause 28 of the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill, non-domestic users found guilty of such offences may have to pay a RM5 million fine.

Previously, both domestic and non-domestic users face the same punishment, a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years or both.

KAUR JAS

Kajang, Selangor

