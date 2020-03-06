Kudos for maturity, portrays Malaysia as functioning democracy

LETTERS: For a period of time, we were gripped with political uncertainty but once again Malaysians demonstrated great maturity by avoiding any form of civil unrest or instability.

The Malaysia Consumers Movement (MCM) extends its greatest appreciation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for demonstrating unparallelled wisdom in handling a potential impasse situation, quickly appointing a new prime minister to lead us.

The good thing instead is that while the entire episode has positioned Malaysia as a functioning democracy, it has also demonstrated that a change of government can happen peacefully.

Moving forward, while it’s the democratic right of political leaders to organise gathering of supporters, MCM hopes that this is done in a contained manner.

It is important that we preserve our political stability which is our most valuable asset.

Street demonstrations or gatherings must be avoided at all costs. Whatever frustration any of us could have can be voiced through the ballot box.

While we agree that there were good leaders in the previous administration, we should remain optimistic that the new prime minister will also appoint capable leaders to hold cabinet portfolios. Of priority, we need leaders who can keep us united and not divide us.

We need leaders to help us grow our little economic cake so that all of us can enjoy a larger slice and not fight over the small piece. We need leaders who can instil confidence in our communities to deliver better as a nation and not fight for our own selfish interests.

We need leaders who can ensure that we walk proud internationally.

We need leaders who place interest of the nation over and above their ambitions.

We need leaders who value integrity and not indulge in corruption at every available opportunity. We need leaders who engage us and not act at their own whims and fancies.

We need leaders who can put in place an education system that will equip us with world-class skills and resilience. Most importantly, it is we who will lose out if we continue to bicker at every opportunity.

DARSHAN SINGH

President, Malaysia Consumers Movement