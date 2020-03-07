Six proposals for new government

LETTERS For about a week, Malaysians endured a political roller-coaster ride with the country now in uncharted territory.

Now that the new prime minister has been appointed, what will happen next?

Will the much-needed institutional and structural economic reforms be continued? Will the government be able to turn around the economy?

With no less than three years before the next general election, the new government does not have much time to fix the problems facing society.

I propose that the government focus on the following issues:

MAINTAIN harmony and unity in our multiracial society;

ADDRESS the cost of living to bring it to an acceptable level;

ENSURE that allegations of misconduct and corruption are properly investigated regardless of political affiliations;

CREATE medium to high-skilled jobs, thus addressing the mismatch between qualifications and job market requirements;

REDUCE income and wealth disparity across ethnic lines and geographical areas; and

PROMOTE social entrepreneurship based on technology.

For a better Malaysia, it is imperative that all political parties make serious efforts to purge politicians with questionable integrity. For the moment, the political power struggle will continue. Parliament could turn into a circus when it reconvenes. The rakyat will be watching very closely.

MOHAMMAD ABDUL HAMID

KUALA LUMPUR

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times