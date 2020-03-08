Have on-the-job training, tie-ups with universities

EVERY year, graduate unemployment rates in Malaysia continue to rise. The problem snowballs because graduates from the previous years must compete with graduates from the current year.

What is problematic is that employers will hire fresh graduates instead of those who had been unemployed the year before.

The number of graduates produced does not tally with job market requirements. Graduates, therefore, find it hard to secure jobs and employers will also be picky.

TVET — Technical and Vocational Education and Training — is a good example of an alternative door to employment. It provides practical training in technical and vocational fields.

Feedback reveals that industrial training has benefited the graduates.

WHat is more important, however, is that employers should provide on-the-job training specific to industry needs.

The country's reliance on low-skilled foreign workers has contributed to increasing unemployment.

Graduate unemployment is an important issue. Some people blame their poor communication skills for their predicament. We shouldn’t blame graduates for their lack of communication skills but nurture them to succeed instead.

There should be more collaborations with universities. Our graduates are not lazy. Many participate in the gig economy and many others take up low-paying jobs.

We should find the missing link between the production of graduates and their absorption in the labour market.

DR DIANA ABDUL WAHAB

Faculty of Economics andAdministration, University of Malaya

*The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times