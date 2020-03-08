Coordination in counter measures key to prevention

THROUGHOUT history, millions of lives have been impacted by sporadic and periodic outbreaks of deadly diseases.

Hopes have been renewed by the advances of medicine and the global health network, especially the World Health Organisation (WHO), that has been entrusted to safeguard the health and lives of humanity transcending nationalities.

THat, however, is in danger of being eroded by the fragmented healthcare system in countries with a lack of facilities and coping capacity in tackling a contagious pathogenic outbreak.

The ferocity of new outbreaks is made possible by a growing human population and encroachment into previously unchartered territories and increasing contact with wild animals that increased the likelihood of crossovers of pathogens from animal sources to human beings.

To make matters worse, the illegal wildlife trade and slaughter for food and medicine as in Covid-19 have facilitated the movement of the pathogens that were previously confined to their own enclave of species-specific contagion.

Public health experts and contagious disease specialists have long voiced concerns on the very high risks of the pathogens jumping species and infecting humans and eventually undergoing deadlier risks of mutation at a rate that will outlast any new response in terms of vaccine and prevention.

Existing funding and support for studies and work on future diseases and preventive controlling measures must be given priority and continuous support for better precautionary, preventive actions and policies to stop the onset of new potential diseases that can turn into pandemics.

Current procedures and strategies of containment, which include isolation, contact tracing, entry points monitoring and symptom tracking, are inadequate and incapable of coping with the increasing speed of contagion and the changing nature of virus mutation as in Covid-19.

WHO will need to lead the way in formulating comprehensive and targeted guidelines, policies and framework for each country based on existing capacities and resources in the healthcare system to better cope, prepare and manage current and future contagious diseases.

COLLINS CHONG YEW KEAT

Melaka

*The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times