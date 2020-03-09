Tackling parties causing tension

LETTERS: IT is unbecoming of political parties or politicians to stir up racial and religious issues. Our forefathers fought the British and the communists and built this nation together.

Unity, respect, tolerance, understanding and love for all races built this country.

Political party or politicians who put self-interest first, under the guise of race and religion, are not true Malaysians.

They are opportunists and should be rejected.

They should be regarded as enemies of the state whose aim is to create chaos and disunity among the races.

They should be charged with treason and expelled from Parliament.

The Registrar of Societies (RoS) should ensure parties adhere to the provisions of the Constitution and that their activities don’t violate the of law.

The minister in charge shall declare any society unlawful, which in his opinion, is being used for “purposes prejudicial to or incompatible with the interest of the security of Malaysia”.

I urge that the Societies Act be reviewed and amended with the following inclusions:

CLEAR definition of the phrase “in his opinion”.

Alternatively, “in his opinion” is to be removed and replaced with “as advised by the attorney-general”;

ANY breach of Section 2A of the Societies Act by any party and it will be deregistered with immediate effect;

ANY party that is involved in stirring racial tension and causing hatred among all races will be deregistered with immediate effect;

MEMBERS of the deregistered party will be barred from forming a new political party for five years;

ANY race-based political party is not allowed to be registered;

A CLEAR vision and purpose for setting up the party will be written and submitted to the RoS for consideration;

ANY establishment of political party will be with the advice of the attorney-general; and,

THE “registrar” can “be sued, or be sued” by an individual or by the attorney-general for failure to carry out duties entrusted to him by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

We need these to be in place to ensure that existing and new parties are governed by the principle enshrined in the Constitution and Rukun Negara.

RoS should uphold the principle of democracy.

We need to ensure that democracy is not merely a theory but practised in a manner that preserves unity and togetherness among all races.

GUNASEGAR THIYAGARAJA

Batu Caves, Selangor