Foreign investors more interested in policies and stability

LETTERS: We refer to the letter, “Civil servants must rise to the task”, by Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim. We refute his notion that elements of Islamic symbols in the public service are problematic, connoting that Islam hampers investors and scares foreigners.

He seems to have a negative view on “Islamic symbolisms in the workplace” when saying “it tends to reinforce public and investor perception about creeping Islamisation in the government”.

Is there any study to prove that? All these years of significant foreign investment into Malaysia, we have not heard about this as investors are more interested in government policies, work ethics and political stability.

He went on by giving a negative view of Islamic imageries, noting that government buildings in public property with Islamic symbols do not seem to contribute to progress.

The separation of Islam from public life — both in deeds and symbols — is deeply ingrained in the secular western educated elites.

Islam is a way of life encompassing the whole gamut of human life, both private and public.

His notion that it would be perceived as an Islamisation process in the government and, therefore, would scare away investors is unfounded and instils a phobia towards Islam, strangely coming from a Muslim himself.

The failure to create an effective pool of public servants with high integrity is because we have not been able to instil true Islamic values in the administration.

He continued to state that “some government departments also start the day by broadcasting Quran reading on the PA system for all to hear. Such display of religious preeminence can have a negative impact on investor sentiment about locating their executives to work and live here, in comparison with other Asean countries. They also make other races worry that the country is heading towards becoming an Islamic state.”

While some one million civil servants are the backbone of the administration of the country, we feel strongly, unless Islamic discipline in work ethics is not inculcated firmly in all public services, then the nation will fail miserably to stand as a nation with true Islamic credentials.

Broadcasting Quran reading is a normal programme introduced in some agencies to instil Quranic consciousness in the everyday life of Muslims wherever they are, including at workplaces.

No one has complained about the Quranic reading and morning prayers in government buildings, which help to inculcate good values in performing one’s duty.

MOHD AZMI ABDUL HAMID

President Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times