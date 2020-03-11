Support new A-G and MACC chief in mission

LETTERS: This publication’s report titled “Latheefa Koya confirms resignation as MACC chief” was another key resignation after the recent resignation of Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as the Attorney-General (A-G).

Both were appointed under the previous administration and their resignations in line with convention and protocol have caused concern and sent ripples across the country.

It has to do with whether the same commitment, fortitude and courage shown by Latheefa and Thomas will also be seen in the newly appointed A-G and MACC chief commissioner.

The country looks forward to their replacements continuing with what the former two had done in terms of respectability and work ethics.

We hope their successors will continue relentlessly and undeterred by any political pressure to pursue justice and transparency, especially issues involving corruption and poor governance.

Thomas has been replaced by Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Idrus Harun while Datuk Seri Azam Baki is the new MACC Chief Commissioner.

Thomas and Latheefa were both given the support and freedom to carry out their responsibilities without any interference.

Their commitment was beyond reproach or suspicion.

To ensure justice was served in accordance with the operation of law, Thomas and Latheefa stood their ground in the pursuance of justice.

As a nation, we are at the crossroads again with concerns and uncertainties.

We hope and pray that finally when the political dust has settled down, we can see the nation moving forward.

DR TAN ENG BEE

Kajang, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times