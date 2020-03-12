Malaysia must continue to honour international commitments

LETTERS: As the country is undergoing a period of political transition, it is timely to remind ourselves that we need to continue to respect and honour our commitments to the norms and practices of international diplomacy.

Malaysia was one of the first few countries to commit its military forces to the cause of peace under the aegis of the United Nations in Congo in 1960 after independence in 1957.

Over the years, Malaysia was involved in peacekeeping efforts in more than 30 countries including Namibia, Timor Leste, Bosnia and Lebanon.

This experience has earned the country the global recognition to host in 1996 the world’s first training school in Peacekeeping Operations in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan.

The country also met the challenge of hosting Vietnamese refugees seeking temporary stay towards the end of the Vietnam War.

In the name of humanitarian necessity, Malaysia granted to these refugees a special status in 1975, enabling them to stay in the country before they could be processed for their journey to the West including the United States.

At its height, Pulau Bidong housed around 250,000 Vietnamese boat people.

Our cooperation in this successful operation culminated with Malaysia being given a special role at the United Nations International Conference on Vietnamese Refugees in Geneva in 1979.

Looking to the future, we have three issues which must be given the highest priority.

Firstly, delimitation of maritime boundaries in the South China Sea between Malaysia and Vietnam.

The case will be heard at the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea Committee session in New York in July and August next year.

This concerns the determination of the outer limits of the northern and southern parts of the South China Sea for the two countries beyond the 200 nautical miles measured from the baselines.

The issue involves curbing the entry of Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels deeper into Malaysian waters, reducing the fishing catch for Malaysians.

Secondly, delimitation of port limits for Malaysia and Singapore.

This maritime dispute erupted since December 2018 over purported unilateral maritime action by the former off the island of Tuas. Singapore had raised objections and negotiations on both sides are needed to resolve the issue.

Finally, climate change especially on meeting the demands of COP 25 (UN Climate Change Conference 2019) in Paris to reduce carbon emissions around the world.

Malaysia has committed itself to reduce carbon emission in its cities and control temperature rise to between 1.2° Celsius and 1.6° Celsius by 2050.

The country has also committed to bringing down costs in energy, transportation and electricity, resulting in savings of RM46.9 billion between 2016-2030.

These are real concerns that will demand serious considerations by the government of the day. Resolving all these will place the country on a better footing internationally.

DR AZHARI-KARIM

Former Malaysian ambassador