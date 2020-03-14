Include civil society in non-proliferation efforts

LETTERS The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (Mapim) lauds the Malaysian government’s effort in championing the disarmament of nuclear weapons through various diplomatic means.

It shows that Malaysia can punch above its weight on issues affecting humanity.

In line with the above, Mapim suggests that the government consider including members of the Malaysian civil society in its nuclear disarmament efforts.

Wisma Putra should explore avenues where annual international grassroots conferences can be organised. Ideally, this effort shall be done with the support of the Malaysian government.

Through these conferences, Mapim believes exchanges of information or formulation of pressure approaches with foreign non-governmental organisations can be strategised.

In a similar vein, the Malaysian government should consider engaging with civil society from the Middle Power segment, including Japan, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia, Brazil and Poland. They have an important role in providing leadership and fresh ideas on key nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation initiatives.

In a nutshell, Mapim believes that complementing the Malaysian government effort with those from civil society is the key. This approach can be impactful in mitigating the possession or use of nuclear weapons around the globe in the long-haul.

MOHD AZMI ABDUL HAMID

PRESIDENT, MALAYSIAN CONSULTATIVE COUNCIL FOR ISLAMIC ORGANISATION

