Muhyiddin's principled stand led him to be 8th Prime Minister

LETTERS: The Alliance Party and subsequently the Barisan Nasional (BN) has been governing the country since Independence until the BN was defeated in the 14th General Election on May 9th 2018.

The signs that the rakyat had begun to show their dissatisfaction with the BN started after the results of 2008 12th General Election when for the first time BN lost its two third majority in the Federal parliament at the same time lost the states of Penang, Perak, Selangor and Kedah including Kelantan to the opposition. This was during the tenure of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi affectionately known as Pak Lah.

These signs did not spur the BN which was dominated by UMNO to really take cognisance of why they performed badly and continued as if all was well again after GE12. The next defeat was more severe during the GE13 in 2013 under the leadership of Dato Seri Najib Razak when the BN again lost its two third majority and performed, even badly compared to GE12.

During all this time, the dominant party was UMNO which served as the back bone of the BN. In the aftermath of 2013 election and the sentiments of the public towards BN and especially UMNO, the then deputy president and Deputy Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his speech entitled "Reengineering Change, Facing the Time “or“ Merakayasa Perubahan Mendepani Zaman” at the simultaneous opening of the Youth Wanita and Puteri annual general assembly on 25th November 2014 spoke volumes as to how UMNO needs to change.

Though the speech covered many areas relevant to UMNO in particular and the country in general, but to UMNO members was his frank, firm and non-apologetic criticism of the state of the party then and delivered with humility interspersed with Quotes for the Al-Quran to emphasise this need to change.

The speech to a large extent reflected what and how the Youth perceived the party was facing. He outlined five sensitives areas which UMNO members were aware but only spoke and discussed in the comfort of their own circles and not openly for obvious reasons.

Firstly, he stated that there is a perception that UMNO is experiencing a trust deficit where, the rakyat had lost faith in some ways towards the party. Next, UMNO was still seen as feudal party where the old guards still commanded the reins of power. This has resulted that members take a play safe or fail-safe attitude and become largely “yes” man.

Perhaps the main factor that had contributed to this state of affairs was the warlord syndrome that had permeated the core structure of the party hierarchy. This mentality was a threat to UMNO and this to a large extent alienated the youth in the party.

To add to this syndrome the power that the warlords commanded have created loyal supporters who will do almost anything for them. These supporters have been known to threaten party leaders to retain them and some have the audacity to state they can sabotage the party during election time. Added to this was the money that the warlords dealt with that gave them the edge to still remain in power.

This point was amplified when the then Deputy President stated that this practice of “no money no talk” was very real. Another point that was touched was the flaunting of wealth by the members which raised suspicion among the rakyat towards UMNO.

Suffice it to state that Tan Sri Muhyiddin touched on the disease that strangled the party. So the question that most people would like to see happen was whether the members take cognitions of what has been stated and take concrete steps to treat this dilemma.

Thus if no action was to be taken before the next general election, than UMNO can be categorized as NATO -“No action talk only” party. He had reiterated his reasons for change so the ball was now in UMNO’s court to take the challenge, as he said “Do or be Dead. ”

The then Deputy President broke his silence on 1MDB issue saying that he did not have any malice in questioning the controversial fund and that the Datuk Seri Najib himself should personally take the lead to explain the issue to the people. He made this remarks during the closing of Cheras UMNO division meeting on 26th July 2015.

Referring his criticism of 1MDB which he made during a close door party session that was leaked, he said he told Datuk Seri Najib to probe the 1MDB issue. Saying that he chose to speak publicly as he was on an UMNO platform that the government should not underestimate peoples negative sentiments towards 1MDB scandal. He at the same function gave a stern warning to Umno that if nothing was done to manage this issue Barisan will lose, God forbid, in the next general elections.

His criticism of 1MDB issue was not received favorably by UMNO and particularly by Datuk Seri Najib. Apart from Tan Sri Muhyiddin, two other UMNO leaders who were critical but not vocal as him were Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

For being critical of the 1MDB issue, he was unceremoniously sacked as Deputy Prime Minister on 25th July 2015 and also as Deputy President of UMNO. He paid the ultimate price for having the courage and conscience to speak on this matter which many UMNO members were aware but did not want to talk about publicly for reasons best known to them.

Fast forward, between 2015 to 2018, he was instrumental in meeting with Tun Mahathir and thereafter formed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and together with DAP and Amanah, formed the Pakatan Harapan coalition which won the GE14 on 9th May 2018. As the saying goes, the rest is history until the last week of February 2020.

Events that led the Pakatan Harapan government to eventually become the opposition began with the sudden resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the 7th Prime Minister on 24th February 2020 and subsequently as Chairman of Bersatu. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) accepted Tun’s resignation and appointed him as Interim Prime Minister until a new Prime Minister to be appointed.

Almost immediately after this announcement, the intense politicking as to who should be the next Prime Minister began. Though as per the Pakatan Harapan agreement, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was chosen as the preferred candidate and endorsed by the party including Tun Mahathir.

But with the resignation of the Tun Mahathir, effectively the government was non-functional and as such it was open season for the other political parties to nominate another person to be the new Prime Minister. During these few days, new political alliances were formed which ultimately changed the existing political landscape.

Suffice it is to state that during this period, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong took the unprecedented step to meet all MP’s and party leaders to access their feelings, opinion and affiliations as to which candidate was most suitable in his opinion can command the majority in Parliament.

His Majesty on 29th February 2020 decided to invite Tan Sri Muhyiddin to be the next PM i.e the 8th Prime Minister of the country. His swearing at Istana Negara on 1st March 2020 came following a week of long impasses that saw intense political manoeuvring, negotiations, cross-over by both side of the political divide.

Amidst this period, Tan Sri Muhyiddin was accused as being a traitor and in the first nation-wide TV address as PM made it clear that as he said “I did not covet the PM post, I only stepped forward to save the situation when both candidate for the Prime Minister did not get the majority support from the Dewan Rakyat”.

Finally his perseverance, courage and believe in what is true “Berani Kerana Benar", by sacrificing his position as the then Deputy Prime Minister is finally vindicated, a moment he never thought could happen, to be Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister.

Datuk A. Mutalib Razak

Kuala Lumpur