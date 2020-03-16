Lockdown might be The Only Way

LETTERS: As the world battles Covid-19 which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are no two ways about it but to gather all available resources to stop the spread.

The world has come to a standstill with fear sweeping across the five continents, restricting movements of goods, services and people.

It has caused international concern, unmatched and unprecedented since the Black Plague in the mid-1300s.

Covid-19 appears unmatched in terms of its deadly effect on people. Stock exchanges worldwide have collapsed with serious economic consequences.

The word “lockdown” is key to contain the spread.

Whatever the outcome, mankind cannot take for granted that all is going to be well for generations to come unless we make things right by keeping Mother Earth clean, neat and tidy environmentally.

Exploitation of the Earth’s natural has been unstoppable. Unless we stop it, we will face the wrath and fury of Mother Nature again, as seen and experienced so many times in the past.

If each of us does our part, Covid-19 will die a natural death. We saw that happen when the Nipah virus hit. It was stopped after massive intervention by the authorities.

Since 1998, Nipah has killed more than 260 people in Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh and India, according to WHO. The virus will continue to be a threat as long as mankind remains indifferent to the environment.

Remember that Ebola, SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) and H1N1 are still around. Given the slightest opportunity, they will raise their ugly heads again.

Fatal outbreaks will be of concern for years to come. Many people will perish, especially those from Third World countries where healthcare and facilities are weak.

Malaysia’s healthcare and facilities are among the best in the world.

Our front-line medical staff should be commended for their commitment to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A lockdown appears to be the solution to stop the spread of the virus, as seen in Wuhan, China and Italy.

Above all else, everyone must practise good personal hygiene and avoid crowded areas.

Fear and panic may appear to have an upper hand, but we can reverse the situation if everyone does the right thing and stay clean.

DR TAN ENG BEE

Kajang, Selangor