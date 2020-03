LETTERS: The Covid-19 outbreak has dampened a lot of activities and created new complications for the public.

For that reason, airlines that impose a penalty on customers who buy promotional fare e-tickets but do not travel during this period of the Covid-19 outbreak should consider waiving the penalty for no-show till the dust settles as deemed by the government.

The pandemic has made people anxious about travel.

WILLIAM DENNIS

Subang Jaya, Selangor