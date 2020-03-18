Spurring scientific literacy with everyday language

LETTERS: Innovations are the cornerstones of civilisations. Research and development begets innovation.

The introduction of steam power that defined the First Industrial Revolution to today’s rapid adoption of Industrial Revolution 4.0 is possible through the collective efforts of human ingenuity in research and development.

In developed countries, scientists are highly revered. They are the aristocrats of the intellectual circle where the fruits of their labour are highly sought after.

Their pay cheques reflect this unwritten prestige, and their livelihood intertwines with the progress of their nations and human civilisation.

In reality, the rewarding discovery that scientists look for could stretch for months and even decades.

However, the hope for a better future does not necessarily begin at the apex of research. Civilisation, as we know it, is still making leaps and bounds through a series of derivative results that scientists discovered in their research journey.

The outcomes of research are regularly published in open access or closed platforms. Such discourses shed light on specific research domain and they exist in various formats, such as research article, book chapter or mini review.

While scientists and academicians face litt le to no difficulty in comprehending the manu- scripts, it is unfortunate that no efforts have been made to reproduce these esoteric manuscripts into layman-friendly manuscripts. As it stands, the audience of research papers is currently limited to a niche fragment of our society.

In the interest of promoting the scientific literacy of our society, it is still not too late to reform or invent new methods to disseminate information. Malaysian universities can take the lead to pursue this objective by trimming the complexities of research papers and present bite-size essential information.

Besides translating the gist of the research papers into Bahasa Malaysia, the intricacies of research methodology, results and discussions should be avoided at all cost. Instead, scientific content that is personalised and relevant to everyday people will generate more interest in science and technology.

The distribution channels of the content should also be accessible to the public. Reaching the greater layman audience requires a significant shift from restricted academic channels to platforms that society flocks to. Social media and video-sharing platforms can generate much-needed exposure for research and the hardworking talents behind the scene.

Regardless of the accomplishment of scientists in their respective fields, the need for them to venture beyond their comfort zone is more pressing than ever. Science can only permutate to be more diverse and inclusive when scientists master the ability to communicate beyond their peers to broader, non-scientific audiences.

The culmination of a scientist’s work is never a be-all and end-all, as the baton will always land in the hands of a successor. We can always have more room for scientists with outstanding communication skills. They will be the unsung heroes — the teachers and mentors for the next generation of scientists.

DR MOHD MUZAMIR MAHAT

Office of Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, Universiti Teknologi Mara

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times