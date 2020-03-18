Saving lives more important than sporting events

LETTERS: The Covid-19 virus is causing havoc and sending fear to our sporting bodies and athletes. Our national hammer thrower Jackie Wong was tested positive.

Overall, 37 athletes and 10 coaches has been quarantined at our National Sports Complex.

National Sports Council (NSC) and National Sports Institute (NSI) has sprung into action in testing our national athletes who had foreign training stint, participated in competition and who were in centralised training using NSC and NSI complex.

The sports facilities will have to undergo sanitisation exercise to ensure the virus cannot spread any further. Also included the Mokhtar Dahari Academy in Gambang and the National Training Centre in Langkawi which is expected to be closed for inspection.

What about all other sporting major facilities around the country? It would be proper and thorough that all those who came into contact with Jackie recently to be quarantined and tested.

Even Badminton Association of Malaysian (BAM), had a discussion with relevant stakeholders about the issue of Covid-19, with 16 shuttlers at training centre, quarantined and tested. The national hockey team players must be tested too.

It’s no surprise that Sports Commissioner’s Office recently issued advisory statement to all sports bodies to postpone all training and competitions.

The Malaysian Cub Prix Championship in Tangkak was postponed recently while Malaysian Football League (MFL) and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are in discussion to also postpone. Also cancelled was the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.

Even the popular English Premier League (EPL) has been postponed until April 4th, the Spainish League first and second tier has been suspended for a few days while Italy, the worst hit Covid-19 virus, has suspended the league program.

In North America, Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) have temporarily restricted locker room access to players and staff.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is on for the moment after the International Olympic Council (IOC) gave its blessing to hold the games on July 24th to August 9th.

Undoubtedly, sporting activities has come to a standstill in many countries. In the final analysis, due to Covid-19 threat, the world has to act to protect human lives as they’re much more precious than sporting events.

C SATHASIVAM SITHERAVELLU

Seremban

