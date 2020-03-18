Crisis teaches us to appreciate life's blessings

LETTERS: THE Covid-19 outbreak is arguably the hottest issue discussed by people from all walks of life around the globe, especially with the fluctuating number of cases reported in different countries daily.

While this ordeal has affected the lifestyles of many, it also conveys the message of the importance of being grateful for the gifts of life that some people have overlooked or forgotten.

People will realise the value of something after they lose it. We may have taken our peace and harmony for granted. Panic, fear and anxiety are now taking control, preventing us from living our life the way it was.

Our movement is restricted. Travel plans are postponed while visits to public places require precautionery measures. In fact, our career development and productivity too may be affected, despite the fact that people may now work from home.

Some countries have even started school suspension. This decision may put children’s excitement of learning in schools on hold, but it also teaches them the lesson of being thankful for the opportunity to experience learning in a formal setting.

After all, in different parts of the world, there are underprivileged children who could only wish to go to school as their right to education is denied.

On the flip side, this testing time has opened our eyes and helped us learn about loving ourselves by prioritising our health and considering other people by staying indoors when feeling unwell or seeking immediate medical treatment to prevent others from being infected as well.

The current crisis teaches us about appreciating life privileges with which we have been blessed. Let us hope that there is another gift of life to be unwrapped — and that gift could be the discovery of vaccines for the virus.

MUHAMAD SOLAHUDIN RAMLI

Marang, Terengganu

