Small traders waiting for 'crisis aid' from government

LETTERS: BOTH traders and consumers are in a fix. The regulated movement on business premises and the public for two-week contain the Covid-19 outbreak ruling, is bound to impact the economy.

The announcement of closure of some categories of business premises and weekly markets will be taking a heavy toll on the small operators. Middle and high business ventures may have the capacity to cushion the impact.

However, the restricting of small and middle-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially small traders will have devastating affects with the ruling to immobilise public movement.

We are perplexed that no economic measures have been announced as yet by the government. The down spiralling of the economy will be felt heavily by SMEs in a matter of days.

Their daily income will be shrunk and their small rolling capital will not be sufficient for them to survive.

Low income workers in small businesses will be in limbo as employers will not be able to continue paying them since business will come to a stand still if no supporting scheme is formulated to salvage their enterprises.

We call the government to quickly come up with a stimulus scheme before the situation really becomes untenable.

Consumers will be exposed to a cut down in supply and prices, will be at the mercy of the traders.The panic-buying public are those who can afford but there are many out there who can only buy on a daily basis.

The economic repercussion is surely expected from airline companies to night market operators. The nation cannot dispel the trippling impact of a global economic and financial melt-down.

The recent 2020 RM20 billion economy stimulus announced by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his interim premiership should be reviewed to seek how it could be translated into a special allocation safety net for the small and medium-sized traders.

Of course, there are many economic realignment policies that are needed to be explored, including lowering interest rates, soft loans, tax relief, deferment and waivers.

However, the most important is to look into the plight of the workers and amongst the low income earners who should be assisted to get through the economic slide from the Covid-19 outbreak.

The government has to speedily look into all workable options to soften the direct financial impacts if the nation were to be prepared for an imminent global recession.

MOHD AZMI ABDUL HAMID

Chair, National Consumer Advisory Council

President, Malaysian Consultative Council Islamic