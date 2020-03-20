What course should I take?

LETTERS: Being one of the facilitators of the Selangkah ke UiTM Expo recently, I could see students’ excitement in pursuing their studies, together with their excited parents.

These expos, being held by UiTM state campuses, provide information on courses.

By visiting these expos, future undergraduates can get a clear view of what they are applying for.

The most common question that parents and students ask is: what course they should apply for.

The only person who can answer the question is the student himself.

People around him can only advise and guide.

This is because it is the student who is going to enrol in the course for the duration of 2½ years (for a diploma).

This is not a short time and we do not want the student to drop out in the middle of his studies just because he is no longer interested in the course.

If this happened, it would

be a waste of time, money and effort.

Therefore, the student needs to know his interest and strengths based on his SPM results.

Parents and students tend to decide based on job demands. I am not saying that it is wrong, but the decision cannot be based solely on that.

I understand that they want security after they graduate because it is undeniable that getting a proper job is difficult.

My advice is whatever course or programme you get or decide to join, be the best in your field.

Score high points (CGPA) and participate in university activities to develop soft skills such as communication and leadership skills.

It is sad to see some students unwilling to try new things.

Lecturers and staff would be more than happy to have students help them in activities.

All in all, making the best decision in life is never easy.

We never know a decision that we make is the best until we embark on the journey and see the result.

Enjoy and cherish every moment you spend at university.

NURSYUHADA ZAKARIA

UiTM, Johor