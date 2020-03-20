We are given enough to survive, but we must manage resources

LETTERS: The World Bank Poverty and Shared Prosperity 2018 Report revealed a decline in the extreme poverty rate to about a tenth of the world’s population in 2015 compared with more than a third of the population in 1990.

However, an Oxfam report on “Public Good, Private Wealth” discovered that 26 people owned the same amount as the poorest 3.8 billion people.

And more than 262 million children were not able to attend school and almost 10,000 people would die because they could not access healthcare.

Natural resources such as fossil fuels, forest and ocean resources are declining as a result of excessive exploitation.

Overfishing has been said to be one of the contributors to the rapid depletion of fish.

Earth is facing huge pollution challenges as a result of industrial and domestic activities.

Therefore, even though the extreme poverty rate has declined and natural resources have been explored and exploited for humankind, why is almost half of the population of the world living in poverty?

And why are only a few living in extreme wealth?

In conventional cosmology, natural resources are scarce and people have unlimited wants.

Therefore, both aspects are viewed as the root of depleted natural resources and extreme inequality in society.

However, in Islam, this is not true. Allah said in the Quran: “Were you to count the favours of Allah, you shall never be able to encompass them...” (Ibrahim: 34).

Islam views natural and cultural resources as blessings and bounties; and they are abundant in principle.

Dr Abbas Mirakhor, a former executive director of the IMF, who presented a paper at the Colloquium on “Extreme Capitalism: Is Islamic Economics the Answer?” at the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia in February, said there is no such concept of scarcity of resources in the Quran.

Each generation is given sufficient resources to sustain itself. Turbulence today is due to resource allocation management.

Today, the United Nations estimates that 820 million people suffer due to lack of food.

But, as has been discovered by Oxfam, only a few people own wealth compared with billions of others.

This is also the reason why it is harder to achieve the Zero Hunger target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 since the increasing income inequality also increases the chance of severe food insecurity in the vulnerable group.

As a believer, people shall voluntarily limit their wants according to the Quran and Sunnah as the ultimate guidance.

For example, people may decline to take a bribe despite it being too good to resist.

Thus, believers will take Allah’s bounties only according to their needs rather than to appease their greed.

However, this does not mean that Muslims are not encouraged to acquire wealth or become rich by working hard.

Indeed, Islam encourages Muslims to seek the comfort and pleasures in this world.

One option to gain the pleasure (wealth) of this world and the hereafter is through conducting business.

In a hadith narrated by At-Termizi, the Prophet PBUH said: “The honest, trustworthy merchant is with the prophets, the truthful and the witness.”

Hence, believers must place their gratitude in God for the bounties endowed on him by managing the resources accordingly.

This includes distributing their wealth through infaq, zakah, waqaf and others for Allah shall certainly amplify His rewards on us if we are grateful to Him.

NUR SYAHIDAH ABDUL JALIL

Centre for Economic and Community Study, Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia