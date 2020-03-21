Some preventive measures to minimise spread of infection

LETTERS The novel coronavirus or Covid-19 is an “airborne route” disease.

The virus tends to spread via direct contact or droplets from contaminated surfaces.

Wet droplets from sneezing, talking or coughing, ranging from five to 10 micrometres (PM5 to 10), are the main carriers of the virus in the air and immediately within a few seconds after landing on the ground.

The particles smaller than five micrometres, suspend in the air. They contain viruses and are known as droplet nuclei.

Another threat would be the humid environment such as rainy days or tropic and sub-tropic regions due to high relative humidity. The virus is water soluble and may remain in moisture on the surface for up to nine days. Some experts are of the opinion that swimming pools are safe from the coronavirus but this has not been proven.

The virus can travel far away from an infected person or via contaminated air droplets even more than six feet (about 182cm) from a person and remains airborne up to three hours’ post aerosolisation. It is uncertain whether the coronavirus survives on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days.

It is also interesting to know that men have more risk of infection compared with women. Estrogen in women has a protective effect, therefore men may be more susceptible to the virus. But, estrogen injections or pills as prevention method won’t help men.

In a congested area, unfiltered air conditioning may make the spread faster. This is very alarming for a humid country like Malaysia where personal protective equipment precautions such as respiratory masks and filtered air conditioning are recommended as well as hand sanitisers.

There are important preventive measures to protect and prevent oneself from Covid-19 such as not touching one’s face (mouth, eyes, nose) in any circumstances. Washing hands every hour using soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds or cleaning them using 70 per cent ethyl alcohol.

For surface disinfection, apply diluted household bleach solutions (five tablespoons or 1/3 of a cup of bleach into one gallon of water) or 70 per cent alcohol- based sanitiser. Avoid social and physical contacts within the minimum range of 1.5 to two metres and this includes when we eat outside.

Additionally, the use of disposable gloves is recommended and wet surfaces in bathrooms must be kept dry. Hide your face between your flexed elbow during a sudden cough or sneeze and dispose the used tissue after coughing and sneezing into a closed bin. Self-isolation is vital if the person develops any cough and fever. Handphones are the most contaminated objects and we should avoid exposing it frequently.

Preventive measures can minimise the risk of infection in key environments for community and non-healthcare facilities such as schools, institutions and offices.

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR DR NASRIN AGHAMOHAMMADI

Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times