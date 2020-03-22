A kind word, even from 1m away, is helpful

LETTERS: Every year, World Happiness Day falls on March 20.

But in such trying times as now, it may be difficult to even think about happiness.

Has happiness become no more sine qua non when we wake up to an unpredictable, vulnerable and increasingly negative world?

We can plan and respond the best way we can and, at the end, say that at least we tried.

Perhaps it is not the success of overcoming the problem but the deep-seated spirit of cohesion, resilience and optimism we bring when facing challenges of such magnitude that carves a deeper meaning in us.

Happiness is an abstract and carries a different meaning for everyone.

It can be just a glimmer of hope we offer or receive in these trying times that means the most.

Happiness is also a state of mind. Now more than ever, we need a positive mindset to face the challenges ahead.

We do not know what tomorrow brings but, for a start, a simple gesture, even from a metre away, like a kind word or warm greeting or just hi can go a long way.

Let us find in ourselves reasons to carry on and continue to care for one another, and make Happiness Day meaningful.

CHEAH C.F.

Ipoh, Perak

