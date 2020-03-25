MCO an opportunity to spend quality time with family

LETTERS: We have been watching closely the developments surrounding the deadly Covid-19 virus. Now it has reached the stage where the government needs to impose the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread.

We are not allowed to go out and gather freely anymore. Many people will probably grumble for not being able to go out from their homes as they like. Our society is a sociable one. We are so used to going out till night and we feel bored staying home for too long.

However, this MCO is a necessary step. We should seize this opportunity to spend more quality time with our loved ones.

We can also take the opportunity to start reading books again. We have been reading using our gadgets while on the go. Now is the time to flip through books at leisure. I find that the language used by writers in the 20th century comparatively softer and more poetic.

We can also cook at home together. It will bring the family closer. Family members can take turns to cook. Eating will be a joyful one as we enjoy the food and share our individual culinary expertise. With the extra free time, we can play with the children and learn indoor games from YouTube. They can be pencil-and-paper games, traditional card games, puzzles, chess, etc.

Let’s all play our role to beat Covid-19.

DR MEGAWATI OMAR

Shah Alam, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times