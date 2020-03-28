Wake-up call to reflect, be united

LETTERS The Movement Control Order (MCO) has forced us to retreat into our own homes where we are to remain until April 14.

This is new territory for most of us, a disruption to work and the outings we have become used to. It’s a restriction to our freedom and the social preferences we pursue.

The main objective of the current MCO is to prevent mass gatherings, to discourage movement and to enforce safe social distancing, which are aimed at flattening the infection curve and breaking the chain of further transmissions of the dreaded Covid-19.

Stay at home is simply isolation.

This is a wake-up call and this may be the hidden message underlying the virus attack. A tiny bug it is but it comes packed with the capacity to bring the most powerful to their knees.

Mother Earth has been badly hurt by the damage wrought by humankind and this has adversely affected our living environment with climate change.

The conflict in the Middle East remains and portends to become even more volatile.

Overlapping claims in the South China Sea remain contentious. The trade dispute between big nations is rapidly ushering the world into greater uncertainty.

Tensions are rising as the divide between rich and poor widens with the powerful becoming more protective, less sharing, more belligerent and assertive.

Covid-19 has adversely affected our country’s tourism and the services sector, as well as oil and gas and manufacturing.

Protectionism, extreme conservatism and economic recession, compounded by the rapidly worsening effects of climate change, are the signs of a world in distress and Covid-19 is the message to us that all is not right.

What does it mean to us? Global recession beckons.

The virus does not discriminate. It reminds us of our own human frailty and the values of good health and a good immune system. It reminds us that all parts of the body need to work as one in order to arrest its advance and contain its spread.

We too need to be one, as a people, to build our nation’s strength to withstand all the challenges that confront us at this time and in the time to follow.

Covid-19 can pass from one to another but only we, united as one, can work together to stop its spread.

As a nation, it is incumbent on us to be united for it is only by working together as one people that we will be able to stem the fast-spreading pandemic and overcome its consequences whilst at the same time responding to the emerging common security and economic challenges that threaten our survival and progress.

Those who breach the MCO are impediments to our nation’s stability, peace and harmony, and, like those affected by the coronavirus, they should be checked and separated in order to stem the spread of their messages of hate.

In these challenging times, our country calls us to act as one in meeting the threats we face and this begins with respect for one another and the acceptance of our diverse beliefs, cultures, talents and contributions as the bedrock of national strength.

And nowhere is this being better demonstrated than in the selfless, valiant and dedicated efforts of the frontliners in our war to overcome Covid-19.

They have sacrificed and are sacrificing so much, even putting their lives on the line, just so that we are safe and well. They have shown the way in serving as one team with one common mission.

We thank you for your dedication, commitment and sacrifice. We salute you for your efforts and service. We pray for God’s richest blessings to be bestowed upon you and your loved ones. May your efforts break the chain and bring our beloved nation and us the recovery we need.

BRIG JEN (B) DATUK RICHARD ROBLESS

PRESIDENT, PERSATUAN PROMOSI HARMONI MALAYSIA

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times