Continue with good hygiene after pandemic

LETTERS: COVID-19 hit the world hard. Who would have thought that a virus much like the flu would have the world “locked up”.

However, it is good that many of us have accepted reality and have taken steps to prevent the virus from spreading by changing our lifestyle and committing to better hygiene.

But some are still complacent. They will regret it when something untoward befalls them.

The authorities should continue to educate people about good hygiene. Better yet, teach this in primary schools

By starting young, our children will learn healthy living habits, like kids in Japan.

The government can also promote better hygiene via television programmes and notices on billboards and public transport.

There are many ways to promote healthy living to change the mindset of the people. Doing this now will help us make a new start after the Covid-19 pandemic.

These efforts will be of great help in ensuring there will be no more such threats in the future.

NAJIEB ARIFF NAZIR ARIFF

Tanjung Bungah, Penang

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times