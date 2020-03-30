Movement control measures are necessary

LETTERS: EARLY this month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had to quickly assemble a cabinet and get himself up to speed to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

By then, news of the deadly infections in Italy had caused chaos, with several Italian provinces put on lockdown. Europe was starting to panic. Southeast Asia remained alert, but was still calm.

In Malaysia, cases started to drastically increase from 29 infections on March 1 to three-digit figures within a week. Following the spike in cases linked to the tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling and as cases rose to more than 200, the government decided to announce tougher measures.

Muhyiddin announced the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 16. The logic is simple, if the MCO is not implemented, Covid-19 would spread uncontrollably as those infected would be transmit the virus through normal social interactions.

With the MCO, Malaysia became one of the first in the region to announce tough measures to curb the disease. Just two days later, the Philippines followed suit by issuing a travel ban.

Indonesia, which has yet to declare a nationwide lockdown even as its death toll reaches 58, is grappling with the spread of the virus, which experts warn could be far worse than what was reported. Thailand, Brunei and India ordered lockdowns more than a week after Malaysia did.

Therefore, to those who say our government is not doing well in this trying time, one should look at the challenges and situation that the government is facing.

The administration has been accommodating and has yet to act aggressively against those who refuse to abide by the MCO, but people are starting to toe the line.

The 14-day extension of the MCO is necessary. A number of financial measures, including Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals and automatic moratorium on bank loans, have been announced to cushion the economic impact of the MCO.

Some people criticise and politicise everything the government does, but the measures help many people. They are automatically enforced, but you have options.

Those who do not want to withdraw their EPF or can afford to continue repaying their loans and do not want their loans extended can opt out.

Those who do not understand the need for the MCO should do more research and not rely too much on unreliable information.

All of us are under stress. But we are not as stressed as the frontliners, who risk their lives to screen and control the spread of the virus.

AHMAD HASHIM MAHMOOD

Universiti Teknologi Mara, Shah Alam, Selangor

