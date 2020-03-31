Waqf system a better model

LETTERS: The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is getting serious. The International Labour Organisation estimates that 25 million workers will lose their jobs globally due to the outbreak.

The impact on the lives of the individuals involved and their families is going to be severe. Millions may lose their homes and may not be able to afford food for their families.

Many sectors are experiencing problems. The worst hit are the airline and hospitality sectors. Some airlines, such as Singapore Airlines and Qantas, are reportedly asking thousands of their employees to take unpaid leave.

One might think that the medical sector would benefit greatly as many patients would be visiting hospitals for treatment for Covid-19. But in almost all cases, hospitals that accept Covid-19 patients are government-owned hospitals, not private hospitals. This is not surprising as private hospitals are business organisations and will not be able to bear the huge cost of tackling a pandemic.

In addition, many private hospitals are indebted to banking institutions. Their priority is to ensure their revenue is not compromised to ensure their debt repayment capacity is not compromised.

Many expect the government to help companies and individuals in financial distress. If the government has a lot of reserve funds, then that is possible. But governments around the world, including the Malaysian government, are in dire financial straits.

Total Malaysian government debt (combined with government guarantees) is more than RM1 trillion. Therefore, the only way the government can provide financial assistance or engage in economic stimulus activities is by incurring more debt, which will ultimately be borne by taxpayers. The long-term benefits of these moves are, therefore, questionable.

The current severe economic problems due to the pandemic should indicate to us that we need a new economic framework that emphasises mutual help and assistance which minimises the level of indebtedness in society.

There is no need to reinvent the wheel.

During the Abbasid period of Islamic civilisation, debts in society were very low because the practice of usury was banned. The most important institutions were waqf, which are like modern trustee-managed organisations. Educational and medical services were provided free by waqf-funded hospitals and schools. They competed with each other to provide the best free services as the ones with better reputation would attract more donors.

Our current economic model ultimately benefits a small segment of society — the wealthy elite, especially owners of financial organisations. It is a debt-based economic model where almost all economic activities are funded by borrowed money — money created out of thin air by commercial banks.

When society is in a debt crisis, like now, banks will insist that debts must be paid, regardless of the suffering endured by debtors, many of whom belong to the bottom strata of society.

The situation is made worse by the fact that the banking industry creates new money every time it issues loans to borrowers, thereby reducing its purchasing power and leading to inflation.

In a situation where wages’ and salaries’ rate of increase is lower than the inflation rate, cost of living will increase.

The short-term solution to the coming economic crisis is a humanitarian measure on the part of the banking industry. Banks should forgive borrowers’ debts so that borrowers can start afresh and the economy can recover.

However, we should be aware that in the current system, the banks’ action to forgive borrowers’ debts may cause their assets to decline, thus making them insolvent, which can, in the immediate term, lead to economic and social chaos, which is a worse outcome.

Therefore, we need a long-term solution, which is to change our economic system where waqf institutions will replace banks as the most important players in the financial sector.

For that to happen, we need to nurture humanistic and spiritual values that place importance on self-sacrifice, being kind to others and willingness to assist people in need.

Society needs to minimise or eliminate the consumerist culture, where social status and values are centred on the consumption of goods and services, especially those funded by debts.

PROFESSOR MOHD NAZARI ISMAIL

Faculty of Business and Accounting, Universiti Malaya

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times