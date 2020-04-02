Quick solution needed

LETTERS: Now that the prime minister has announced the PrihatinRakyat Stimulus Package, I urge the authorities to pay attention to the execution of its proposals.

This is important to ensure that there is no delay in rolling out the benefits to the target groups and to prevent wastage or leakage.

Timeliness is important. While careful consideration has been given to the package to alleviate the hardship of the people, it is imperative that the relief aid reaches the target groups in time.

I commend all the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that go to the aid of people who are affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO). They supply food and daily necessities to the disabled and senior citizens residing in public housing and low-cost flats.

However, the movements of these NGOs have been restricted by the police on the advice of the health authorities. They were told to deposit the food items at welfare homes, from where the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and other groups would transport the items to the flats. This may hamper the delivery of consumable items due to manpower shortage.

The ruling is understandable since unrestricted movements of volunteers could cause the Covid-19 virus to spread.

However, NGOs assert that their volunteers follow strict hygiene standards in handling and distributing food. They wear face masks and gloves, and maintain a 1m social distancing protocol.

They say they have the experience in ensuring that the food reaches the right people, in the right places, at the right time, and in the right amount.

Clearly, the intentions of the police, the health authorities and the NGOs are the same. They are all acting in the best interests of the people. Their safety and health cannot be compromised. A quick resolution to this impasse is needed. The needy cannot be kept waiting.

I hope the government and the NGOs can work out a solution to help the poor and needy without compromising the MCO rules.

TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE

Chairman, Alliance for Safe Community