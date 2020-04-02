Everybody needs to stick together

A novel corona-verse

Nuclear World War III scenario persists everywhere

Outbreak and progress of Covid-19 have shocked the world

Victims infected and dying in astronomical numbers

Economies of countries have hit the ground

Livelihood of millions have been ruined

Calamity of global proportions is Covid-19

One nation after another is facing a lockdown

Recession or, worse, depression looms

Old and the very young are most vulnerable, so beware

Never take chances; Covid-19 is a killer

Advice by the government, take heed

Vaccines and cures are being fast-tracked

Isolation for now is the best solution, no interaction!

Rumors abound, don’t believe them or panic

U are the key in fight against the pandemic

Say a prayer daily seeking divine intervention!

MARSHA SARAH MATHEWS

Banting, Selangor