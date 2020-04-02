Everybody needs to stick together

A novel corona-verse
Nuclear World War III scenario persists everywhere
Outbreak and progress of Covid-19 have shocked the world
Victims infected and dying in astronomical numbers
Economies of countries have hit the ground
Livelihood of millions have been ruined
Calamity of global proportions is Covid-19
One nation after another is facing a lockdown
Recession or, worse, depression looms
Old and the very young are most vulnerable, so beware
Never take chances; Covid-19 is a killer
Advice by the government, take heed
Vaccines and cures are being fast-tracked
Isolation for now is the best solution, no interaction!
Rumors abound, don’t believe them or panic
U are the key in fight against the pandemic
Say a prayer daily seeking divine intervention!
MARSHA SARAH MATHEWS
Banting, Selangor