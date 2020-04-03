Current Covid-19 crisis a sign for Man to live differently

LETTERS: RECENTLY, while channel-surfing for the latest news, I came across an interview by a newscaster from Aljazeera with a World Health Organisation official on the current Covid-19 crisis.

The WHO official advised governments around the world to reassess its globalisation ideology that has made human beings vulnerable to diseases that are deadly and has far reaching consequences to the economy and wellbeing of the people.

For example, he said, the clearing of forests for economic reasons has resulted in animals forced from their normal habitats and becoming closer to humans, resulting in transmission of viruses.

The WHO official has raised very pertinent points on the global economic ideology that we Malaysians have also adopted to a certain extent.

There is disproportionate logging, hilltop clearance to build houses for elites, reclamation of islands that has basically caused harm not only to flora and fauna animals, but also affects the livelihood of indigenous people and coastal communities.

This has resulted in a chain of events where it makes it easier for the spread of unknown diseases, floods and even heat wave.

The Covid-19 global pandemic should compel governments around the world, economists, scientific communities and civil society to come together and chart a new economic destiny that is rooted in environmental preservation that is vital for the survival of the human civilization.

We have made ourselves vulnerable by living a lifestyle that is materialistic with little concern for what truly matters.

Pope Francis puts it well when he says the current crisis is not God’s judgment but a sign to live differently.

