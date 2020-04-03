Widen aid to help women who are most at risk

LETTERS:MANY women will fall through the cracks of the recently announced stimulus package, designed to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The scope of the stimulus package must be widened to meet the needs of those individuals most susceptible to losing their livelihoods, including female-headed households, domestic violence survivors, women workers in vulnerable employment, and at-risk non-citizens living in Malaysia.

The government must extend the wage subsidies programme to women in vulnerable employment including the self-employed, informal workers, and unpaid family workers, who are disproportionately women.

Over one-fourth of working women — 25.88 per cent — fall under this category, as compared to the 20.9 per cent of the male labour force that comprises this category.

A recent poll of 20 former residents of WAO’s shelter found that 70 per cent of the women have suffered a loss of income during the MCO period, with 30 per cent experiencing a complete loss of income.

Direct transfers to the male head of household will greatly disadvantage domestic violence survivors; for example, survivors who are in the process of obtaining a divorce from their abusive husband and who cannot yet classify themselves as single will not receive anything.

We recommend that the government expands access to these transfers in a number of ways, including by allowing women who would otherwise be ineligible to apply for the benefit outside of existing programmes with a supporting letter from a gazetted shelter or other designated organisation.

Additionally, we implore the government to implement other measures to ensure benefits are accessible to women in need — such as designing the application process to make it clear to applicants that either adult qualifies as the household representative — to improve the financial access to women most in-need.

The government must ensure they are providing adequate relief so that withdrawals from EPF savings, which cover a narrow working population and are lower for women, are used only as a last resort.

However, WAO is concerned that only a very small working population qualifies under this policy, comprising 4.9 million active male EPF contributors and even more narrowly, 3.3 million active female EPF contributors. Together, this covers only 54 per cent of our labour force, leaving a sizable minority behind.

In terms of total savings, 26.51 per cent of these active female contributors and 25.05 per cent of the male contributors have less than RM10,000 in their EPF accounts. As this lower income group is most likely to rely on i-Lestari, a withdrawal of RM6,000 effectively depletes 60 per cent of all pension savings for a quarter of all active EPF contributors.

The government must also ensure access to relief for non-citizens in need, including foreign wives who are domestic violence survivors. Currently, the relief measures in the government’s stimulus package are available only to Malaysians.

The government must make some provisions for non-citizens in need, such as the foreign wives of Malaysian men who are domestic violence survivors.

Similarly, women foreign workers may be facing disruption or uncertainty in their employment and may additionally face higher risks of abuse, without having any access to economic relief that could be critical for them. The government should supplement the existing stimulus measures with additional relief for foreign citizens in need, which could be administered through designated organisations.

Apart from continuing to care for women in need, WAO is also looking to introduce the Level-Up Programme, which measures and improves gender equality in organisations. We aim to roll this out to GLCs and corporates, which will pay a fee out of their training budget.

Apart from using the resources available to the government, another channel that should be tapped is the private sector. There are organisations which are flourishing during the pandemic and are in a position to assist in this time of need. Tax incentives can be extended to individuals or organisations who contribute cash towards women in need as short term relief as well as provide employment opportunities for long-term financial sustenance.

Further, WAO recommends that the government strengthen the stimulus package through additional measures that reach the most at-risk, regardless of one’s current employment status and taking into account the lived realities faced by female heads of household, self-employed women, and domestic violence survivors.

It is the people who have the least who need the most help. They are the ones who live from hand-to-mouth even during normal times. And who now stand to be bereft of even basic necessities - food and shelter. We have never been a nation to turn our back on those in need.

Lastly, we should use this opportunity to implement a longer-term social safety net that accounts for and empowers often-overlooked segments of society. Only a non-discriminatory, gender-inclusive stimulus package will allow our society to emerge intact, perhaps even stronger, from this crisis.

WOMEN’S AID ORGANISATION (WAO)

KUALA LUMPUR

