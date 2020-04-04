Be considerate, ignore the urge to panic-buy

LETTERS: Panic buying was in the news once again, triggered by the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) for another two weeks.

Malaysian consumers, who are no different from many people in other countries in the same situation, rushed to supermarkets, sundry shops and convenience stores to buy necessities in excess of their normal requirements.

It is a fear of missing out when people panic-buy and they feel justified in doing so. They are of the view that if you don’t act, you will be left with nothing to buy.

It’s herd mentality and blindly following others. Luckily, no untoward incident has been reported so far. Hoarding causes a strain in the supply chain as an artificial shortage is created.

It also robs other people of the chance to get what they require. Due to the sudden surge in demand, some factories may not be able to produce enough to meet it.

Unscrupulous producers see this as an opportunity to raise prices. This in turn will have an adverse effect on the cost of living.

We should at all times be responsible citizens. Be mindful of another person’s needs when we shop. Excessive buying should be avoided.

Towards this end, many supermarkets have set a limit on the quantity per item shoppers can buy. This is to ensure considerate buying by customers as far as possible.

ANDREW KOK KEN SEN

SUBANG JAYA

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times