Spare a thought for migrants

LETTERS: While the government has announced a RM250 billion economic stimulus package, migrants have naturally been left out. After all, they are non-citizens. This is unfortunate but it is a fact.

A lot of migrants are now at a loss as they do not have a source of income. Based on feedback from Tenaganita members, many migrants earn daily wages from doing odd jobs such as general work at markets and as cleaners in restaurants.

They are very much affected during this Movement Control Order period and even after the virus outbreak crisis ends. Most of these migrants live in quarters called kongsi and are at the mercy of their employers as many of them are undocumented.

There is also concern over migrants who were supposed to return to their home country or those who were supposed to enter Malaysia during the period of the MCO.

This, however, has been addressed. Only migrants working in essential services are allowed into Malaysia. This is also on condition that they have a letter from their employer for the Immigration authorities.

Based on the Industrial Relations Act 1967 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020, construction is not considered essential services.

Those of us from the middle class are blind to those who live in such cramped workers’ quarters. When life was normal in pre-Covid-19 days, we would have passed construction sites when we were out in our air-conditioned cars and seen migrant workers slaving away.

Did any of us wonder, even for a second, what their lives actually entailed? I doubt it. Most Malaysians probably have other things on their mind, perhaps rushing off for an appointment or what to have for lunch. We are all members of the human race. Shouldn’t we also look out for these migrants?

PARVEEN KAUR HARNAM

KUALA LUMPUR

