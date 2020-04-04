Pray – but also work things out rationally, logically

LETTERS: I believe in God. Partly because I know that I am too human with all my vulnerabilities and I need a God to keep my peace and sanity. I can’t afford not to have one.

My belief became deeper as, from time to time, I found my prayers answered, but in ways that were beyond my expectations and predictions. He works in very, very mysterious ways.

With Covid-19, people started to wonder whether God cares at all, and sometimes, if there even is a God in the first place. The tabligh gathering was in the name of God. Why did God not shield them from the virus?

Well, if you have different beliefs, others too were hit – from churches to gay rallies, all suffered in the same manner. No one was spared from the rule of nature for the virus to spread.

Perhaps God is trying to tell us something? These are the things I think He wants to convey to us. First, the virus emerged from genetic mixing in nature that created a new virus. Nothing can just happen out of nothing. Some assert the possibility that this was a bioweapon. Even if it is, such a virus must have a creator.

Second, the pandemic has brought the most arrogant of all to his knees. A president of one country who kept telling everyone that he is the smartest of all is now more sober as his country has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the whole world. God is telling us to be humble.

Third, people at religious gatherings are not spared from the infection. Perhaps God is shaking them up so that they come to their senses. No God will save you if you choose to jump off a plane at 10,000 feet with no parachute. God tells us to take logical and practical steps to stop the infection.

Fourth, people are getting things that they dreamed of: cheap oil, less expenses and long leave to do 'absolutely nothing'. Cheap oil – but you cannot drive freely, more money but not enough masks to buy, and long leave but nowhere to travel. God is telling us, no, you cannot have it all.

Fifth, the killer pandemic is caused by something which is invisible to the naked eye. God is telling us that something that is extremely small is more powerful than those many times bigger.

Sixth, while God created the killer virus, God also shows us ways that we can avoid it: social distancing, good hygiene practices, masks and more.

Seventh, there is currently no cure. But there seems to be hope with the use of new medications. God is telling us that science is the medium that God allows for a cure.

Eighth, sometimes, the most religious of us all 'leave' worldly matters in the belief that they will be 'saved' and end up in heaven. Some even look down on those who may appear 'less religious' externally, despite them showing a lot of kindness and good values. Despite that, they too, when exposed to the virus, are affected badly, including their family. God is perhaps telling us that no one gets preferential treatment by Him.

Lastly, the virus has caused the whole world to stop, with all the lockdowns or limited movement actions. God is telling us that the world needs a break. Treasure your family and spend time with them. Make moments with them matter.

We may have different perceptions as the pandemic evolves. But having faith while doing sensible things keeps humans going. We are too vulnerable to think that we can survive with no God.

God giveth problems. God too giveth solutions. And the solutions are in the problems He gave. Have faith. Keep working via science. Be sensible. Pray – but work things out rationally, logically and scientifically.

Alzamani Idrose

Kuala Lumpur

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times