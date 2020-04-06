Let's reflect on how we treat our elderly

LETTERS: The Covid-19 pandemic has brought almost the world to a standstill. Daily lives and activities have been interrupted on an unprecedented scale.

Being confined indoors has taught us the value and significance of our freedom of movement.

Before the Movement Control Order, we were free to move in and out of our homes. We were caught in the hustle and bustle of life and running around in the name of living.

Before the MCO was in place, have we considered the feelings of our aged, sickly and immobile parents who were not able to venture out of the home because of their physical condition?

Many children will think that they have done their duty by sheltering, feeding and taking care of their daily needs, like looking into their medication and personal hygiene.

How many took the time to take them out of the house for a walk in the park, to their place of worship, to visit their friends or relatives or just to the mall?

Some may say that their parents are not able to walk, but that is merely an excuse. The truth is, some of us never made the effort to go the extra mile for our loved ones.

The MCO has made me reflect on the aged who have been confined to their homes even before Covid-19. How we are feeling now is exactly how they would have felt when they were not able to go out.

Hopefully, after the Covid-19 is no longer a threat, we will see our aged parents in a different light. Take them out to smell the fresh air and enjoy nature.

When we see an aged man struggling to keep pace with others, we may hear disparaging remarks from the younger generation like, ‘Why can’t he just stay at home? Well, young man, ‘Why can’t you just stay home now?’

SAMUEL YESUIAH

Seremban, Negri Sembilan