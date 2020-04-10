Don't jail MCO offenders

LETTERS: MALAYSIA’S overcrowded prisons have been in the news for many years. The prison population, including pre-trial detainees and remand prisoners, has been on an upward trend since 2012.

Based on World Prison Brief data, Malaysia’s prison population stands at 74,000 (December 2019).

In December 2019, the then deputy home minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman was reported as saying that he had tasked the Prisons Department to study if private prisons could help with overcrowding and financial pressures, with a view to having such prisons house minor offenders.

Civil rights groups and lawmakers responded that privately-run prisons was not the solution to prison overcrowding. It was argued that the solution would be to re-look sentencing policies as well as legislation removing judicial discretion and imposing minimum sentences. Admittedly, sentencing is not easy.

Lawyers will recall what was said by Court of Appeal Judge Abdul Malik Ishak: “It is not easy to sentence an accused person appropriately benefiting the nature and circumstances of the offence. But an accused person who chooses to commit a crime must be held accountable and be responsible for the resulting evil and he deserves to be punished. The sentence meted out should adequately reflect the revulsion of the citizens for the particular crime committed. The purpose of sentencing is seen not only as a punishment to the accused person, it is also seen as a public denunciation of the criminal act in question.”

What would be the appropriate sentence for offences under the MCO? Another Court of Appeal Judge, Shaik Daud, had this to offer as advice to sentencing courts: “In deciding the appropriate sentence a court should always be guided by certain considerations. The first and foremost is the public interest. In that context the interest of justice should no doubt take into account the interest of the offender. But it is often forgotten that the interest of justice must also include the interest of the community.”

What public interest is, however, varies according to the time, place and circumstances of each case including its nature and prevalence. What may be of public interest in one place may differ from another.

I would have therefore thought that “according to [prevailing] time, place and circumstances”, an on custodial sentence would be in the interest of the public for violation of the MCO. While the public in general cannot fathom the worst act of indiscipline by the MCO violators, it is just as unfathomable that the violators should be sent to over crowded prisons, making social distancing impossible.

Non-custodial sentences are available under the law as alternative options to a sentence of imprisonment. Such sentences are equally effective in holding offenders accountable and responsible for the offences committed. There are several alternatives under the lA conditional discharge is commonly known as a good behaviour bond. For minor infractions of the law or compelling mitigating circumstances, the court does no more than give an admonition or a caution to the offender.

The court may alternatively discharge the offender conditionally on a bond of good behaviour; the conditions imposed are geared towards ensuring the offender practices good behaviour during the period of the bond.

The second offers a variation of the bond of good behaviour under section 294. However, the offender has to be convicted first before a bond of good behaviour is considered under section 294. Section 294 is applicable to offences of a more serious category where a record of the offending is necessary. The third alternative is found under section 293(1)(e). It is only applicable to youthful offenders — those who are convicted of an offence punishable by fine or imprisonment who is of or above the age of 18 and below the age of 21.

Community service means any work, service or course of instruction for the betterment of the public at large and includes, any work performed which involves payment to the prison or local authority. The Community Service Order (CSO) requires the youthful offender to perform community service, not exceeding 240 hours in aggregate.

In summary, the CPC does provide for non-custodial sentences at the option of the court. Under current circumstances, the public have no greater interest than that the violators of the MCO be sentenced to be “quarantined” at home.

HAFIZ HASSAN

Bukit Baru, Melaka

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times