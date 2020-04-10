Pandemic response must not neglect women's well-being

LETTERS: I WRITE in response to a report in the New Straits Times dated April 3, which quotes the National Population and Family Development Board as saying that Malaysia is expected to have a baby boom in January next year, thanks to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Please do not forget the Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) needs of women in our Covid-19 pandemic response In non-pandemic times, the SRH needs of women are, at best, partially met.

The need to protect themselves from unplanned pregnancies, sexually-transmitted diseases, domestic and intimate partner violence, as well as the need for menstrual hygiene products, all of which do not disappear with a pandemic.

Those needs are often exacerbated with movement restrictions, decreasing ability to access healthcare with unemployment, illness, the need to prioritise basic essentials and other associated consequences of a pandemic.

There is a prediction of a baby boom after the MCO but equally, there will also be a staggering increase in unplanned pregnancies.

Abortions, miscarriages and even baby-dumping numbers will rise, putting the lives and health of many girls and women at risk.

The long-term health, economic and social repercussions on families and communities may be permanent and irreparable.

There are cases of women who defaulted on their contraceptive follow-ups or supply because of the MCO or needing to use the money for basic needs. This is due to loss of income and unemployment.

There are those who live in poverty and can’t even afford to buy menstrual pads.

Many shops, pharmacies or even convenience stores either close early or simply remain closed. This will also decrease the availability of condoms, potentially exposing women to STDs. Even shelter homes for women and girls may be full.

Those seeking help may face many challenges with limited access, lack of transportation, limited operating hours of some hotlines and agencies having diverted their resources to providing basic needs such as food, medicine and shelter.

There must be in this pandemic response a lead agency coordinating the urgent SRH needs of women and girls.

Non-governmental agencies and all healthcare facilities cannot neglect these needs and should incorporate them as part of a comprehensive response.

The supply chain for contraceptives and SRH needs must be carefully guarded to ensure there is no disruption.

The need to prevent sexual and domestic violence must be upscaled with ready access to medical services and psychosocial support.

Above all, the authorities need to take seriously these often unseen but seriously evolving harm and threat to all our women and girls while we tackle the unprecedented pandemic that engulf all nations globally.

Dr John Teo

Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

