Help occupied, conflict territories face Covid-19

LETTERS: We are urging world agencies to expedite the deployment of healthcare materials, especially Personal Protective Equipment, to frontline workers in all occupied territories and in refugee camps that have been under total containment.

Areas like Gaza, Kashmir and Arakan are exposed to a health calamity from the Covid-19 pandemic that will result in huge human mortalities. Gaza alone is entrapped by the illegal siege and lockdown for more than 13 years by Israel.

The continued blockade has destroyed Gaza’s capability to attend to the healthcare needs of its two million people. Gaza is in a dire situation as it is also hit with 10 cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

With only 40 Intensive Care Unit beds and about 50 ventilators, it is almost impossible for it to be prepared for an outbreak.

The already overwhelming sick and injured patients due to Israel’s persistent assaults have resulted in the untenable situation where medical drugs and equipment are beyond reach by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Gaza is a time bomb for a human catastrophe. We condemn the prevailing blockade and it is time now that the siege be lifted immediately.

Kashmir might see a similar situation. The lockdown on Kashmir by Indian forces on eight million people is still enforced since the pandemic hit India and Pakistan over two weeks ago. Leaving Kashmiris with limited access to food, medical drugs and apparatus will be a disaster, given the possibility of Covid-19 hitting Jammu Kashmir.

We are also very concerned with the situation in the cramped refugee camps in Bangladesh and Internally Displaced Person camps in Arakan which house more than a million Rohingya victims.

They have been in a precarious condition to survive on almost 100 per cent external aid for food and medical care.

The plight of the Rohingya living in an almost unbearable situation in squalid camps will be another time bomb if Covid-19 starts spreading in the contained areas.

Myanmar has not shown any consideration to prepare for an outbreak.

We call for international intervention without delay in all occupied and crisis territories to pressure the occupational forces to open access for humanitarian aid.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid

Mapim president

Datuk Seri Ahmad Awang

Manar chairman

Datuk Wira Abdul Ghani Samsudin

Shura chairman