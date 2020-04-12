Let key businesses open

LETTERS: PRIME Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement on extending the Movement Control Order (MCO) from April 15 to 18 was expected. It must have been a painful decision as it would adversely affect many people, particularly those involved in non-essential industries.

However, it is a crucial step in our war against Covid-19. The Health Ministry and the authorities have made good progress in dealing with the virus and MCO offenders, but there is no substitute for continued vigilance.

Our aim should be to eradicate the virus. Our efforts have received international recognition.

The extension will ensure that the progress made is carried through for another two weeks to stop the spread of Covid-19. We are fighting a deadly invisible enemy with limited resources.

More action must be taken to ensure that no new clusters emerge, especially those involving illegal immigrants.

Muhyiddin said the government will open certain industries, but under some conditions.

This will be welcomed and we hope the government will continue to listen to the people and businesses, and be mindful of the need to provide more relief where necessary.

As such, business and trade operations in key areas must be given the green light to resume operations.

Malaysians have sacrificed to help the government in the fight against Covid-19.

Although the government is helping workers in the B40 group, it should allow operators of certain non-essential industries to resume operations.

The government should also allow industries supplying raw materials for essential items to resume business.

TAN SRI LEE LAM THYE

Chairman, Alliance For Safe

Community