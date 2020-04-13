Innovation is the new normal in business

LETTERS: In battling the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, businesses and industries are adjusting to the new normal. Companies are changing their horses midrace or changing their tracks to adapt because failing to respond fast could result in great losses.

Put succinctly, in the face of a pandemic, business model innovation is unavoidable. At its simplest, a business model is the way a person or a company creates, delivers and captures value.

Business model innovation has gone blindingly obvious as many companies flock to the health care industry to respond to the surge in demand that far exceeds supply. For instance, LVMH Paris, a multi-national corporation specialising in luxury goods, repurposed its factory from producing perfume to making hand sanitisers.

New Balance, the giant footwear brand, is now manufacturing protective masks. Collaborating with 3M and GE, Ford Automaker is supplying respirators and ventilators. Well-known retailers like Prada, Zara (Inditex) and H&M are joining the bandwagon to produce Personal Protective Equipment.

The reasons behind these shifts can be multifaceted: changing the product line to keep operations going, turning threats into opportunities, diversifying customer segments, scoring competitive advantage, boosting reputation or cutting cost, to name a few.

In Malaysia, since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into effect on March 18, businesses have vigorously turned to digital technology and ventured into the online marketplace, e-commerce store and drop-shipping. The pandemic is reshaping the way businesses are operating, forcibly pushing convention alones beyond their comfort zones.

As proof, traditional kuih stalls are teaming up with delivery riders, wet markets are taking orders over the phone and neighbourhood grocery stores are doing promotions online.

With Ramadan coming soon, Malaysians may see a whole new experience for the most-awaited Ramadan bazaar, which could be done via e-commerce or drive-through bazaars as a possibility.

The uncommon is now mainstream. In parallel, a whimsically unique tradition in fish markets known as Pasar Bisik up north in Penang and Kedah are also experiencing a hefty reversal. Pasar Bisik, which means “the whispering market”, allows bidders to offer a price and fishmongers to auction their seafood only by whispering. But this peculiar custom has been abolished.

What used to be a quiet market for 60 years is now bustling with bidders’ voices and fishmongers’ chants. However, not all businesses have the luxury of pivoting their business models overnight.

Consider this — how can a barber, a beautician, a manicurist or a masseur attend to their customers when social distancing is strictly imposed?

Withal, for risk-averse businesses, especially small ones, changing their business model may put their livelihood at stake, risking their ability to make ends meet. Standing at a crossroad, they see that their old business model is failing, yet at the same time, they are unable to whip into a new shape rapidly.

The only option left is to stretch their creativity beyond the normal or change the track completely.

This piece is not merely unveiling the virtues of business models, but more importantly, it is to highlight that an everlasting business model is dynamic, hence, never static.

The pandemic brings with it one important lesson for business owners: the outbreak has changed the rules of the game. While it is not wrong to believe “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it”, in the anticipation of worse times ahead, business owners need to be ready to batten down the hatches.

The time has come for businesses to rethink their business models.

DR ZURINA MOKTAR

Putrajaya

