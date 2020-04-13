How deadly is the Covid-19 pandemic?

LETTERS: If one were to skim through the Covid-19 statistics of every country, one would notice that there is no consensus on the mortality rate.

According to an article by Martha Henrique published on BBC.com, the mortality rates of Covid-19 can be broadly divided into two categories: case fatality rates (CFR) and infection fatality rates (IFR).

CFR is representative of people who are diagnosed and confirmed to be infected by the virus and subsequently succumb to it.

IFR is the total number of people who have died from the virus. Unfortunately, some deaths attributed to the virus were not officially diagnosed and reported as such.

IFR and CFR are different statistical figures. The latter is the one being reported and updated in the news every day. But it is also inaccurate for the purposes of determining the actual mortality rate of the virus.

Another reason for the inability to accurately determine the mortality rate of the virus is due to the inability to ascertain the “true” infection rate (TIR) of the virus in the country.

TIR remains elusive to us because we only test symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed Covid-19 patients who report to hospitals to be tested.

What we are missing are individuals who are infected but do not turn up at hospitals to be tested.

These include mild and asymptomatic cases, which could account for a considerable number of cases that goes unreported.

To get an accurate picture of TIR, both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals would have to be tested. This means mass testing every human being within the population of the country.

This mass testing would have to be repeated periodically to stay updated on the progress of the virus.

The funding required for such an endeavour would prove a huge stumbling block for most countries. We have not even considered the amount of resources required in terms of manpower and laboratory equipment to attempt such a feat.

Then there are other factors, like the number of elderly within a population, which varies greatly from country to country. This in itself is a factor that could account for the difference in mortality rates among countries, assuming that mortality rates are higher among the elderly.

Some comorbidities are said to increase the risk of a patient succumbing to the virus. For example, assuming that asthma and hypertension increasea patient’s risk of succumbing to the virus, death rates would be higher in countries where asthma and hypertension are prevalent.

In conclusion, it is impossible to provide an exhaustive list of every variable that contribute to the discrepancy in mortality rates around the world. Until we find a way to account for TIR, it seems that the actual mortality rate of the virus will continue to elude us.

However, this should not stop us from making the best out of the information that we have (that is, mathematical models extrapolated from available data) in coming up with ways to navigate our lives around the virus.

SOLOMON HII

Kuching, Sarawak

**The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times