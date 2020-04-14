Turning Covid-19 crisis into opportunities

LETTERS: Visionary leaders should seize opportunities from the Covid-19 crisis, beyond implementing measures to prevent the spread of the virus and minimise the economic and social impacts on their countries.

Digital transformation has never been more important now to prepare the country for the long haul in battling Covid-19 while a cure or vaccine is being developed.

We have seen many retailers and restaurants going digital during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period to reduce losses.

Some farmers and fishermen are even selling their produce online. But this only comprises a small number compared with the many who lack the technological know-how or expertise to venture into e-commerce.

Therefore, the relevant government agencies or government-linked companies should assist small businesses in digital transformation to weather the storm.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should be empowered to identify those that have fallen through the social safety nets, especially for the elderly, handicapped, helpless and illiterate in rural areas.

NGOs can organise crowdfunding to raise donations for those struggling. In education, e-learning is taking centrestage.

This crisis has forced educators to go online, video recording for asynchronous teaching or using Zoom for live discussion. If not for the MCO, these online classes or courses would have taken years for the educators to adopt.

Such digital footprints have expanded significantly out of necessity, some of which will persist.

At the same time, not all learners have good quality Internet access or computers at home.

This crisis might widen the gap between the haves and have-nots. Providing free Internet access is a good initiative but still subjected to network coverage, which needs further improvement.For most of us who are lucky to be healthy and working from home (WFH), we should stay optimistic and maximise our capability to contribute to the society one way or the other.

Be grateful and acknowledge that WFH is a luxury not everyone can afford, especially those who survive hand to mouth.

It is time to be more productive by acquiring new skills, such as cooking, baking, handicraft, do-it-yourself home improvement, learning a new language or how to playing a musical instrument.

We have seen tailors contribute in sewing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear for the healthcare frontliners, and artistes or YouTubers producing motivational music videos.Our director-general of health has been exemplary during this adversity.

However, you do not need to be a leader to show leadership in boosting morale. Lead in our own way.

Whether you are a company manager providing motivation, comfort, and direction to your team, or as a parent providing the same to your children by setting a good example — every little bit counts.

For researchers, think what you can contribute to society. You are likely to have scientific training in a variety of fields.

Use your knowledge and skills to review the literature, share useful information, and help others to discern facts from fake news on social media.

Perhaps they could write to the editors of newspapers or scientific magazines on their thoughts or analysis.

In Italy, a group of astrophysicists conducted a large-scale citizen science project (#scienzasulbalcone a.k.a. science at the balcony) during the lockdown to measure countrywide night-time light pollution using sensors in the smartphones.

Locally, we have seen face shields produced using 3D printers and safer intubation boxes. Perhaps next will be the deployment of robots and drones to facilitate automated MCO enforcement, health screening or medicine delivery.

There are many research grants fast emerging to target solutions for Covid-19. Think out of the box to innovate and help the frontliners.

DR HOE-HAN GOH

Associate Professor,Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times