Full MCO compliance vital

LETTERS: The extended Movement Control Order (MCO) needs to be implemented strictly to ensure 100 per cent compliance in controlling the transmission of Covid-19.

It is regrettable that a lot of people are taking the MCO lightly. One can still see large numbers milling around in public under the pretext of wanting to buy essentials especially in commercial areas.

If people are allowed to mingle, it will defeat the purpose of the MCO. Infection rates can surge to dangerous levels. The government and the Ministry of Health (MoH) will have a big problem on their hands.

The experience of many countries around the world does not give any confidence that the danger posed by Covid-19 is being reduced. The infection and death rates are shocking.

However, it is heartening to note that MoH is slowly winning the battle aided by the imposition of the MCO.If the MCO is unnecessarily relaxed, it could spell danger. All that is needed is for a few infected persons to mingle with others and the infection rate will go up.

There is the added danger of persons who have recovered becoming infected again as numerous cases in South Korea have shown.

It is rational and logical to continue with a strict imposition of the MCO rather than to reimpose it when numbers start going up again.

The government has already come up with various stimulus and compensation packages to alleviate the hardship of the people. Everyone need to appreciate that their health is at stake here. With a serious Covid-19 infection, there is only a 50-50 chance of survival even for the young.

There is no need to open hairdressing salons, launderettes, motor workshops and other non-essential industries for the time being. Only food-related businesses need to be open, as is the case now.

Multinationals and other large firms that employ thousands of workers accept the present situation as they know they do not have a better alternative.

While some important industries face huge losses, others have been allowed to operate during the MCO. However, many being export-oriented, they may not be able to re-start production as international trade is at a standstill.

That said, Malaysians are an enterprising and industrious lot and will be able to make up for the losses in no time.

For now, we need to appreciate what the government is doing to ensure that the country is safe.

Criticism will abound, but the government should only entertain constructive ones. Those that are racially or politically tinged should be ignored.

Through trial and error, the government is steadily succeeding in its efforts to contain the pandemic.

The majority of the people are appreciative of the government’s efforts. Every citizen should do their part by staying at home to overcome this crisis.

The infection and death rates in Europe, West Asia and the US are shocking. This is a chilling message to all Malaysians. The wise learn from the mistakes of others. We should not be learning from our own mistakes.

Thomas Zacharia George

Banting, Selangor

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times