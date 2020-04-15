LETTERS: I am writing in to let you know that the US-Asean Business Council has launched a dedicated Covid-19 digital dashboard to track government actions across Southeast Asia.

The dashboard includes all the latest updates on movement of people, goods and services as well as background on national emergencies declared across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The digital dashboard also collates all of the Council’s critical updates and analysis released so far as a one-stop resource to make it easier for our members to better understand the full picture of what is happening across Asean at this time and in the months to come.

The dashboard may be accessed at covid19.usasean.org

The Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge to the global economic system in modern history and has significantly altered business operations and supply chains across Asean and the rest of the world.

The Council has a unique vantage point on Southeast Asia including relationships built with governments over our 36-year history.

I hope this resource will be valuable as you navigate this challenging landscape resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. I welcome feedback and your thoughts about potential improvements.

I also hope you and your loved ones are well and staying healthy. Please stay safe.

Alexander C. Feldman

Chairman, President & CEOUS-Asean Business Council, Washington, DC

