Take serious heed of medical experts' advice

LETTERS: The recent spat between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States is clearly not helping humanity’s war against Covid-19. The worst is yet to come, as experts have repetitively reiterated.

Even when presented with grim projections that millions of lives could be lost in the coming months, unfortunately and as always, politics have come into the fray when the immediate and only concern is about saving lives.

Finger-pointing, over-defensiveness, stubbornness to accepting the consensus of worldwide experts and, worst of all, issuing threats at this critical juncture will only divert people’s attention from the problem at hand.

The only obvious fact to be conceded is the world is not prepared for the enormity of this menace — and not because the pandemic is unprecedented since we had invaluable experience with SARS and MERS-CoV.

It’s not that countries around the world did not receive warnings at all. As early as mid-December last year, there had already been media reports about a mysterious pneumonia-like outbreak in China.

We are in this regrettable state of “unreadiness” because warnings by health experts have been ignored or downplayed. There has also been too much procrastination at the critical time frame that hindered early intervention.

If governments had been fully prepared for a global pandemic, the allegations about a possible “cover-up” or “lack of transparency” are irrelevant because at least we would have all the protective and preventative measures at our disposal.

From the SARS and MERS-CoV experience, we should have sounded the alarm and prepared to mobilise our resources to protect our people the moment we heard the word “outbreak”.

Now is the time for every country in the world to be in solidarity and to take serious heed of advice from our medical experts. The greater the compliance, the faster we will see positive results and eventually humanity will defeat this invisible enemy. Together we will rebuild this world once more.

Dr Faizal Tajuddin

Kuala Lumpur

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times