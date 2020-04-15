10 tips for students staying on campus

The movement control order (MCO) has disrupted all and affected many of the university students. Some students are lucky to make it back home in time while many get stranded in- or off-campus due to logistic reasons. Fortunately many universities are providing meals and the support needed.

Yet, we must not neglect the fact that this group of students might feel panic, depressed, helpless, lonely, insecure, and distressed at times. With the MCO likely to be extended until we are ahead of the curve, I offer 10 tips for students to survive this crisis.

First, stay healthy. You have to keep yourself physically healthy. Make sure you have enough food and drink. Try to have a variety of meals. Keep hydrated by drinking water regularly. Do some indoor exercises and get some fresh air around the block (if possible).

Second, stay in touch. Your parents will likely to be worried about your wellbeing. Keeping in touch will give reassurance to each other. If you are living in a dormitory or hostel, be nice to your housemates or neighbours. Show concern and give each other support.

Third, stay updated with the latest development. Think what can you contribute to society as an educated person to combat fake news, which is more virulent than the virus itself. Utilise the influence of social media to disseminate useful information to the general public and reinforce #StayAtHome.

Fourth, stay optimistic. Believe that this crisis will be over soon and maximise your full potential doing or learning whatever you can. Maintain creativity. This is also to avoid mental block from escalating stresses. If you can’t cope, don’t suffer in silence. Seek help from friends, family or counsellors. You are not alone.

Fifith, be realistic. Set daily and weekly goals with a working routine. You need to have a practical to-do list or a realistic plan which provides regular breaks to keep focused and avoid burnout.

Sixth, be proactive. You can also opt to volunteer and help others in various ways. For example, food packing for distribution or helping NGOs to create online promotional materials for fundraising. If you are a senior members in the college, you can possibly play a role in leading student helpers. Sharing is caring.

Seven, be resourceful. There are plenty of tips for e-learning and resources, such as open learning platforms and e-books available for continuous learning. You can maximise your free time to read a self-improvement book, learn a programming skill or just become a couch potato to unwind.

Eight, be innovative. It is time to be creative. Even better if you can innovate for the sake of the front-liners, such as handmade PPE or motivational videos. Some of you might have hidden talents in music, singing, drawing, animating, programming or even developing apps. Explore your potential as a youtuber or influencer during the free time. You can also sharpen your writing skills by writing to the editors of newspapers or magazines on topics that you are passionate about.

Ninth, plan ahead. Prepare for the unexpected by having contingency plans. For undergraduate students, consult your course coordinators on the assignments and try to work on them ahead of time. You can even start picking the modules for the next semester. Think about your future career path.

Tenth, embrace changes. It is not going to be easy for many to adjust to the new learning style but everyone needs to adapt to changes in life. Have a growth mindset and explore opportunities during this crisis. In retrospect, you can also take this time to look at life perspective and plan for the future. You might rediscover some of those abandoned hobbies or reignite your other interests.

Be productive and active in self-improvement for acquiring added-value skills during this crisis.

DR HOE-HAN GOH,

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR

UNIVERSITI KEBANGSAAN MALAYSIA

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times