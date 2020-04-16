Between survival and extinction

LETTERS: Viruses (the word means ‘poison’ in Latin) are found in almost every ecosystem on Earth. There are millions of viruses in the environment and they infect all forms of life from animals and plants to micro-organisms.

These viruses can become pathogenic and can be transmitted through vectors or disease-bearing medium such as insects and human waste. They are also transmitted via sexual contact, normal tactile contact and also droplets expelled from our respiratory orifices.

Periodically, there have been pathogenic virus outbreaks among humans in the form of cholera, malaria, Spanish flu and SARS, all of which took a heavy toll on human lives.

Currently, we are experiencing a full-blown coronavirus pandemic, affecting the health of the people and the world’s economy.

It has caused the whole world to be on lockdown mode and inflicted almost a million infections and more than 80,000 deaths and counting.

No country, big or small, poor or rich, powerful or otherwise, is spared. A vaccine to counter this viral threat is still not in sight.

There are many theories as to its origin; some attribute it to consuming wildlife such as bats and other exotic species that are carriers of the virus, causing the jump to humans.

Others are conspiracy theories about dominating the world using biological weapons such as Covid-19.

In the midst of it, two superpowers are blaming each other either for not acting swiftly enough to contain the spread of this pandemic or for not giving early enough warning of its danger.

Some people have also accused pharmacological giants of creating the virus with the diabolical scheme of profiting from the sale of the vaccine later, with nary a care for the world’s sufferings.

Yet others see it as divine retribution to remind man of his wanton recklessness and his licentious lifestyles.

Whatever the theory, humanity is suffering as the death toll is mounting and economies are devastated. It is a no-win situation.

We are part of a single entity, each synergistically linked, interconnected through trade, travel and more. We depend on each other for sustenance. The pandemic Covid-19 has shown how vulnerable we all are and there is no way any country can cocoon itself from such viral devastation.

It is imperative that we come together to confront our common enemy which does not recognise ethnicity, religion or social status.

We are all vulnerable and therefore we should pool our economic and scientific resources to save humanity. This is a humanitarian disaster and should elicit actions that transcend political ideology and beliefs.

This Covid-19 virus may be a dire warning but man will continue his wanton lifestyles, disregarding the delicate balance of his existence and the natural environment. It may eventually lead to his destruction.

God may have created the human body to be able to combat all manner of diseases but our callous abuse of body and mental health have rendered us vulnerable and susceptible to infections.

Covid-19 is a stark reminder that Man is not a master of all that he surveys. He is vulnerable to many unseen forces that will devastate his life. He will periodically be subject to these challenges that will require concerted efforts that transcend differences among people and nations so that humanity can be saved.

Man is now paying the price and will continue to pay if he does not heed this warning by respecting the environment and his corporeal needs. The writing is on the wall but Man still chooses to ignore it because of the greed for power and profit.

Despite all our efforts, there is no guarantee that humanity can be saved and protected from the unseen and the unknown but Man must be resilient. We must be willing to learn and create technological responses address these challenges.

This is a never-ending saga between Man and his environment. At best, he may survive to face new challenges in future. At worst, he will become extinct.

MOHAMED GHOUSE NASURUDDIN

CENTRE FOR POLICY RESEARCH AND INTERNATIONAL STUDIES, UNIVERSITI SAINS MALAYSIA, PENANG.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times