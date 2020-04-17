When sharing is not necessarily caring

LETTERS: AS the coronavirus spreads across the world, so too is misinformation about it, resulting in Covid-19 having a life of its own.

People are sharing misinformation based on conspiracy theories, myths and pseudoscience, regarding matters like the origin of the virus, reasons for the rapid spread, remedies for the infection, and other aspects regarding the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken the lead to debunk myths and present scientific facts on the virus in its website.

They include claims that the virus is being spread by 5G technology, high temperatures can prevent the disease, and being able to hold your breath for more than 10 seconds without coughing is a sign that you are free from Covid-19.

Most of these misinformation may seem harmless on the surface but, if left unchecked, could result in indifference in society vis-a-vis the real science behind SARS-CoV-2.

This indifference would then lead to people doing things which can actually increase the risk of getting infected.

It has been reported that there are people in certain countries who regard Covid-19 as a fearmongering tactic used by politicians to gain mileage.

This thinking even reached our country when a segment of society uses the term “plandemic” to insinuate that the pandemic is a planned conspiracy at the global level to instil fear amongst the populace.

This begs the question, why is it that many people easily believe misinformation? Psychologists have actually identified that one of the reasons behind this is information overload.

In a journal article entitled “Nonprobative photographs (or words) inflate truthiness”, a team of psychologists from the Australian National University noted that by simply accompanying a false claim with a photograph, an aura of plausibility and credibility is created.

The misinformation is then repeated and shared by many people. In other words, a simple repetition of misinformation creates an illusion of truth.

The instinctive act to share information without checking its authenticity has resulted in many fake news making its rounds in social media. Some may seem harmless but others are not so.

Misinformation and fake news have resulted in some people regarding Covid-19 as simply another type of flu.

Hence, in their minds, there is no need to look after our hygiene or to practise social distancing.

In an extreme case that took place in a province in Iran, a false claim that drinking alcohol can protect people from being infected has resulted in many deaths after drinking industrial-strength alcohol.

Surely we do not want ourselves to be purveyors of false information that leads to the loss of lives.

That is why the oft-quoted verse 6 of Surah al-Hujurat in the Quran serves as an apt reminder which should not just be read, but also practised with seriousness: “O ye who believe! If a wicked person comes to you with any news, ascertain the truth, lest ye harm people unwittingly, and afterwards become full of repentance for what ye have done.” The Quran enjoins the act of tabayyun that is authenticating any information that we receive.

Tabayyun is important in ensuring that we do not spread lies to others. In essence, tabayyun should be ever-present in our online behaviour.

Muslims are reminded that serious punishment awaits those who spread lies. This is mentioned in verse 11 of Surah al-Nur in the Quran, translated thus: “Those who brought forward the lie are a body among yourselves, think it not to be an evil to you, on the contrary it is good for you; to every man among them (will come the punishment) of the sin that he earned, and to him who took on himself the lead among them, a penalty grievous.”

With regard to fighting misinformation during this pandemic, it is commendable that the Malaysian National Security Council has taken the initiative to provide clarifications to the public.

Almost like clockwork, the council puts out notifications on fake news three times a day about misinformation being circulated on social media.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission through its ‘Sebenarnya’ portal also plays an important role in verifying information being shared in social media.

All of us have critical roles to play in ensuring that dissemination of misinformation is curtailed especially as the Covid-19 crisis intensifies.

DR SHAIKH MOHD SAIFUDDEEN SHAIKH MOHD SALLEH

Director, Centre for Science and Environment Studies, Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the New Straits Times