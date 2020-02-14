SkyLuxe On The Park ready for owners

City developer SkyWorld Development Group will be handing over keys to unit owners at its newly completed residence ‘SkyLuxe On The Park’ at Bukit Jalil from this month.

Major shareholder and founder Datuk Ng Thien Phing said the project is completed ahead of schedule and will be certified with Quality Assessment System in Construction (QLASSIC).

QLASSIC is a system or method to measure and evaluate the workmanship quality of a building construction work based on Construction Industry Standard.

SkyLuxe On The Park is one of the most luxurious upmarket development in Bukit Jalil and is fully sold.

SkyLuxe on the Park.

This freehold serviced residential development features two towers of 43 and 44-storeys sitting on a 1.85 acre site next to the 80-acre Bukit Jalil Recreational Park and opposite the 165-acre Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort.

It has a total of 477 units with six contemporary and practical design options with built-up sizes ranging from 661 sq ft to 1,224 sq ft.

The project, with a gross development value of RM411.6 million was launched in 2016 and all the units were sold within a few months, said Ng.

The launch price started from RM600,000 for the smallest unit up to RM1 million, averaging at RM760 per square ft.

Ng told NST Property that the value of the property has appreciated by at least 20 per cent since the launch.

"There are very limited sub-sale units in the market as the owners are anticipating the price to increase further," said Ng, during a recent tour of the facilities at SkyLuxe On The Park.

The well-planned landscape at SkyLuxe on the Park.

Facilities include an infinity pool with floating cocoon, pavilion garden, herb and BBQ deck, gymnasium, sky lounge and roof terrace on each tower.

The value-added security features include multi-tiered security system, intercom system, CCTVs, 24-hour security patrol, and fire-protection system.

To blend into the 80-acre park, SkyWorld took the initiative to beautify the perimeter boundary with lush landscape.

The developer invested RM6.5 million in the landscaping of SkyLuxe On The Park to ensure there are enough green spaces, not only within the development but also on the outside.

Its nature-inspired ‘habitat’ concept takes inspiration from the ant colonies, spider webs, chrysalises, bird nests and bee hives—which are reflected in the designs and layouts within the property, such as the kid’s play web, sky garden, sky terrace and etc.

SkyLuxe On The Park is the fourth high-rise residential project by SkyWorld. Its previous projects were Ascenda @ SkyArena in Setapak, Bennington @ SkyArena also in Setapak and SkyAwani in Sentul.

With over 110 acres of quality land banks totalling more than RM11 billion in gross development value, SkyWorld is set to transform the city, one development at a time. Its future launches would be in locations like Taman Desa, Sentul and Setapak.