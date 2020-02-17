LBS delivers IBS-built homes nine months early

LBS Bina Group Bhd's LBS Alam Perdana township in Selangor has completed its first two phases, Simfoni Perdana and Irama Perdana nine months ahead of schedule and recently handed over keys to proud homeowners.

Simfoni Perdana and Irama Perdana, with a gross development value of RM711.2 million, were developed using the Industrialised Building System (IBS) components supplied by MGB Bhd, a subsidiary company of LBS.

MGB and its partner SANY Construction Industry Development (M) Sdn Bhd operate the IBS precast concrete plant in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

LBS Bina Group Bhd group managing director, Tan Sri Lim Hock San. File photo

LBS group managing director, Tan Sri Lim Hock San, said that the group is constantly looking for new measures to build homes that satisfy the needs of homebuyers, as well as build it faster and better.

"Thanks to the application of IBS technology, we have successfully completed the homes nine months ahead of schedule," said Lim.

First launched in 2017, LBS Alam Perdana is a fully gated and guarded township situated on a 188-hectares plot of land in Bandar Puncak Alam, which is about 7km away from the KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR)

Phase one, Simfoni Perdana, comprises 980 units of townhouses equipped with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. With built-up areas from 1,191 sq ft, the units are priced from RM408,000.

Phase two, Irama Perdana, offers 673 units of double-storey terraced houses priced from RM509,900. Each unit has an average built-up area of 1,208 sq ft and is equipped with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Lim said LBS Alam Perdana bears LBS’ hallmark features of affordability, connectivity, and community; where homes are built to inspire and enrich life.

"The township is one of the main focus for LBS over the next few years. So far, all units of Simfoni Perdana and Irama Perdana have been almost sold out since its debut in October 2017 and we are confident that the remaining launches will continue to receive strong responses, given its strategic location and improved connectivity," said Lim.

LBS said a township that embraces modern conveniences will be able to stand the test of time.

It offers a host of security features and facilities and is surrounded by amenities to improve liveability. These include lush green pathways to promote community living and encourage residents to maintain an active lifestyle, a children’s play park, futsal court and a community centre which houses an indoor badminton court, kindergarten, and public library.

The township has security features like anti-climb fencing, perimeter cameras, and security guard patrol.